The State Taxes and Excise Department is in action mode after the hooch tragedy surfaced. A slew of steps has been taken against the wrong-doers in the state in the last few weeks but the accountablity of the erring field officials, who failed to check violations, is yet to be fixed. One wondered why they had been given a long rope when seven innocent lives had been lost, besides causing a loss to the state exchequer. Will any head roll?
Move backfires
In the appeasement mode after the defeat in four byelections, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced the implementation of the sixth pay commission recommendations and also said the employees would get the salary of January 2022 as per the revised scales. But the hasty move backfired and the notification triggered resentment among different sections of employees. The government gave two options to employees but that did not pacify them and now a third option has been notified, which too has failed to address their grievances. Doctors, vets, school and college teachers and other sections of employees are up in arms against the government. The government did not do the necessary exercise and is caught in a cobweb of options and no section is pleased, said a senior retired employee leader.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today
Farm unions to show black flags today