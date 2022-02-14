The State Taxes and Excise Department is in action mode after the hooch tragedy surfaced. A slew of steps has been taken against the wrong-doers in the state in the last few weeks but the accountablity of the erring field officials, who failed to check violations, is yet to be fixed. One wondered why they had been given a long rope when seven innocent lives had been lost, besides causing a loss to the state exchequer. Will any head roll?

Move backfires

In the appeasement mode after the defeat in four byelections, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced the implementation of the sixth pay commission recommendations and also said the employees would get the salary of January 2022 as per the revised scales. But the hasty move backfired and the notification triggered resentment among different sections of employees. The government gave two options to employees but that did not pacify them and now a third option has been notified, which too has failed to address their grievances. Doctors, vets, school and college teachers and other sections of employees are up in arms against the government. The government did not do the necessary exercise and is caught in a cobweb of options and no section is pleased, said a senior retired employee leader.