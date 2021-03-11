In Barotiwala school, 8 teachers for 1,187 students

Student-teacher ratio 148:1

In Barotiwala school, 8 teachers for 1,187 students

Students attend the morning assembly at Government Primary School at Jharmajri in Barotiwala.

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 10

There are eight teachers for 1,187 students at Government Primary School at Jharmajri in Barotiwala while five posts of teacher are vacant. The high strength of students in this school, which was established in 1954, is attributed to the absence of primary schools in nearby areas. No new primary school has been opened in the area in the past several years.

Student-teacher ratio 148:1

The Jharmajri school in Barotiwala industrial belt has a large number of students belonging to migrant families from UP and Bihar

It has eight teachers while five posts of teacher are vacant

It has a student-teacher ratio of 148:1 against standard ratio of 30:1

The school has a few rooms and each class has about 120 to 145 students

The students’ strength rose from 700 to 1,187 in April after 487 children were shifted there from four schools

The school is located in the Barotiwala industrial belt and has a large number of students belonging to migrant families from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As per the norms, the student-teacher ratio should be 30:1 but in the Jharmajri school it is 148:1.

Neelam Kumari, Central Head Teacher of the school, says that there are a few rooms in the school to accommodate such as large number of students and each class has about 120 to 145 students. The school was opened in 1954 with 200 students. Local people have urged the government to open another school at Lakkar Depot at Barotiwala.

“Even cooking mid-day meal is a big challenge, as the students’ strength in the school suddenly rose from 700 to 1,187 in April after 487 students studying in four educational centres meant for the migrant population in this industrial belt were shifted there. With barely eight teachers and five vacancies, the present staff faces challenges such as managing students and providing them mid-day meal”.

Arranging LPG cylinders is another challenge for the school, as two cylinders available barely last a few days, says Neelam. The other primary school at Kunjhal village is located 2 km away.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested

2
Punjab

Watch Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar putting lives of his two guards at risk through life-threatening SUV sunroof stunt

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15

4
Nation

Rajya Sabha elections: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses

5
Punjab

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

6
Punjab

'Won’t give proof…': Punjabi band 'The Landers' after being trolled for not visiting Sidhu Moosewala’s village

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

8
Nation

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

9
Punjab

To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government

10
World

Pakistan's ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in UAE; recovery not possible: Family

Don't Miss

View All
Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Top News

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...

Rajya Sabha voting LIVE: Haryana, 3 other states set to witness high-stake contest shortly

Rajya Sabha elections: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses

In Karnataka, BJP bags 3 seats, Congress 1

Joint police ops: Mann seeks Canada’s help to nab gangsters

Joint police operations: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Canada's help to nab gangsters

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Mann Cabinet expansion likely after Budget session

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet expansion likely after Budget session

Cities

View All

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

'Drug trafficker' assaults police party, injures cop

Farmers seek permanent ownership rights for settlers

Abduction case: Cops find lapses in probe

PO arrested

Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Chandigarh reports 35 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh reports 35 fresh Covid cases

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

Councillors raise pending projects with Chandigarh Adviser

To check chaos, congested parking lots to be digitised

Mobile unit to sell cloth bags in Chandigarh

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

Covid: 655 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.11 per cent

People lowering guard, vacation season behind spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi: Experts

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

ASHA workers demand increase in allowance as promised in manifesto

2 women harassed by NRI husbands, cases registered

Pollution pangs: Farmers raise concerns over green issues

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

7 of thieves' gang nabbed

Ludhiana police action plan to better traffic management

Panic grips residents as fire breaks out in flats

Peddler held with 363 gm of heroin

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Illegal meat shops run sans check

8 months on, dairy-shifting project hangs fire