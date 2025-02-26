In Brief: HRTC increases Innova taxi fare in Shimla by Rs 10

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has increased the fare for Innova taxis in and around Shimla by Rs 10. However, fares for senior citizens and patients on the Sanjauli-IGMC route remain unchanged. As per the notification issued by the HRTC Managing Director, the revised fare structure is: Less than 4 km: Rs 30 (was Rs 20); 4 to 6 km: Rs 40 (was Rs 30); 6 to 8 km: Rs 50 (was Rs 40); 8 to 10 km: Rs 60 (was Rs 50); and above 10 km: Rs 70. The decision to hike taxi fare was taken during the 159th meeting of the Board of Directors of HRTC held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. During the meeting, the board approved the hike in taxi fare in and around Shimla.