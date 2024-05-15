...in Chamba, voters to run a marathon

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 14

In an effort to raise awareness among voters regarding the significance of their votes and to bolster turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Chamba district administration will organise a marathon on May 19.

The marathon, themed “My Vote My Future,” is set to commence from the iconic Chamba Millennium Gate, serving as a symbolic starting point for the event. Chamba Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal said the initiative was part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign.

Participants, aged 16 and above, will race through a designated route till the Karian forest checkpost. The marathon will culminate at the Millennium Gate.

Top three performers in the men’s and women’s categories will be given rewards of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000, respectively, and all participants will be felicitated with medals, regardless of their final standings.

The primary objective of the event, as emphasised by the DC, was to instil a sense of civic duty and responsibility among citizens, while amplifying the importance of their participation in the democratic process. By rallying voters to actively exercise their franchise, authorities hope to witness a surge in voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections.

“As the countdown to the elections begins, residents of Chamba district are urged to mark June 1 on their calendars as a day to prioritise their civic duty above all else and cast their votes,” said the DC.

