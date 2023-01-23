 In five years, Shimla witnesses 32% decline in road accidents : The Tribune India

In five years, Shimla witnesses 32% decline in road accidents

Fatalities too dropped to 167 in 2022 from 245 in 2018

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 22

The number of road accidents and deaths in the district has declined significantly over the past five years. This can be attributed to the smart and strict enforcement of the traffic rules by the police in recent years.

An analysis of the data procured from the traffic wing of the police revealed that road accidents and deaths had come down by 32 per cent in the past five years in the district.

ENFORCEMENT OF TRAFFIC RULES ENSURED

We identified the most common causes of accidents and after a thorough analysis, took steps to reduce the number. Major emphasis has been laid on the strict enforcement of the Motor Vehicles Act and other traffic rules. —Monica Bhutunguru, SP

As per the records, as many as 526 road accidents took place in 2018 while the number has come down to 354 in 2022, thus registering a decline of around 32 per cent. Similarly, 245 people died in road accidents in 2018 as compared to 167 in 2022.

The data also revealed that 2022 reported the lowest number of road accidents in the past decade. Meanwhile, 2018 reported the highest 526 accidents in a year.

SP Monica Bhutunguru said, “We identified the most common causes of accidents and after a thorough analysis, took steps to reduce them. Major emphasis has been laid on the strict enforcement of the Motor Vehicles Act and other traffic rules. For example, maximum 3,448 challans were issued for drunken driving, 5,159 for using mobile phone while driving and 586 for overspeeding in 2022.”

“Strict enforcement ensured that once challaned, defaulters will get dissuaded from committing the traffic rule the violation in future. Round-the-clock physical and virtual (via CCTV surveillance) presence of police personnel and employing ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System) have assisted us in bringing down the number of road accidents and subsequent deaths caused due to them. We also maintained a Road Accident Data Management System (software) and regularly analysed the data (common causes of road accidents) for smart enforcement,” the SP added.

Overall, in 2022, highest 1,83,612 challans were issued for different violations of traffic rules in a single year in the past decade. In 2013, as many as 71,183 challans were issued. Most vulnerable areas were identified after which surveillance was intensified and challans were issued to violators at regular intervals.

Last year, 10 additional vehicles dedicated to road safety and rescue operations were deployed in phases from the road safety fund by the Transport Department. An analysis of the CCTV footage also helped in bringing down the number of road accidents and deaths in the district, the police said.

