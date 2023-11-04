In Gujarat, Kangana Ranaut hints at contesting Lok Sabha elections

PTI

Dwarka (Gujarat), November 3

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday hinted at entering electoral politics. She said, “If Lord Krishna blesses her, she will contest the next Lok Sabha elections.”

Kangana was here to offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna this morning.

Asked by mediapersons whether she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections, Kangana said, “Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight).” She praised the BJP-led Union Government for making the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at Ayodhya possible “after 600 years of struggle”.

She said, “With the efforts of the BJP government, we Indians get to see this day after 600 years of struggle. We will establish the Ram temple with great celebration. The flag of Sanatan Dharma should be hoisted all over the world.” She had played the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in her recently-released film “Tejas”.

Kangana urged the state government to create a facility to allow pilgrims to visit the remains of the lost city of Dwarka that had submerged in the sea.

She said, “I always say that Dwarka is a divine city. Everything here is amazing. Dwarkadhish is present in every particle. I become blessed when I see Him. I always try to come here as much as possible to have the darshan of the Lord. Whenever I get some time from work, I come here.”

Kangana said, “The city of Dwarka, which is submerged in the sea, can also be seen from above. I would like the government to have such a facility that one can go underwater and see its remains. For me, the city of Krishna is like heaven.”

