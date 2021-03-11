In Himachal, 15% road crash victims pedestrians

Bhanu P Lohumi
Shimla, June 2
In a worrying trend, pedestrians accounted for 15 per cent (829) of the total road accident deaths during 2017-21 in Himachal Pradesh.
As per official data, pedestrians were hit in 3,021 (22 per cent) accidents in these five years. As many as 273 walkers died after being hit by two-wheelers, 269 by light motor vehicles, 108 by trucks, 65 by buses, 53 by pickups, 18 by tractors, 13 by tempos, 12 by heavy vehicles, 12 by taxis, four by autorickshaws and two by tempo travellers. Most number of pedestrians were killed in Kangra (183), followed by Una (140), Baddi (102), Sirmaur (75), Shimla (63), Kullu (61), Mandi (54), Bilaspur (43), Hamirpur (40), Solan (37), Chamba (23), Kinnaur (5) and Lahaul and Spiti (3).
Sandeep Dhawal, SP, said over-speeding, rash and negligent driving and drunk driving, mainly in plain areas, were responsible for pedestrian deaths. Areas under the police jurisdiction of Baddi, Una, Paonta Sahib, Nalagarh, Kullu, Amb, Nurpur, Sadar Hamirpur, Balh and Kangra reported 29% of the mishaps involving walkers.
“Maximum accidents involving pedestrians occur at night due to poor visibility. People are advised to wear bright-coloured clothes at night,” said DGP Sanjay Kundu, adding that traffic cops had been given fluorescent jackets. The HP's road length is 38,035 km, of which 28,908 km is metalled. Nearly 19 lakh vehicles were registered in the state till 2021.
