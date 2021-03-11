In Himachal, 2 Independent MLAs join BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra in Kangra district and Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar in Mandi today joined the BJP in the presence of CM Jai Ram Thakur and state party chief Suresh Kashyap.

The two first-timer MLAs, both businessmen, forayed into politics in 2017 and won. Both have been supporting the BJP government in the Vidhan Sabha for over four years. The two have been actively campaigning, but were uncertain if the BJPwould field them. Sources said their formal induction would strengthen their claim for the party ticket in the state Assembly poll due later this year.

The Chief Minister said the two were from BJP background and had contested as Independents on being denied the ticket. He said their entry would strengthen the party.