A tense situation occurred at Dadasiba in the Jaswan-Pragpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district on Tuesday when a group of women Congress activists carrying black flags arrived at the place where a large number of BJP workers, led by former minister and local MLA Bikram Thakur, were holding a protest against the state government.

The BJP workers were protesting against the alleged non-fulfilment of poll guarantees by the state government when the women Congress activists began raising slogans in support of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and against the BJP. However, a timely intervention by the police deployed there helped defuse the situation. Meanwhile, Bikram Thakur accused the Congress of making an unsuccessful attempt to disrupt the BJP’s protest as part of a “planned conspiracy”. He said that the state government was “getting scared” of women demanding answers over the poll guarantee of providing Rs 1,500 per month to every eligible woman. He added that the Congress had come to power by promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women but failed to fulfil the commitment.

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“Women are not seeking a favour. They are demanding the money promised to them during the elections,” he said, asking the government to clarify when the amount would be released and how the arrears pending since December 2022 would be settled.

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The MLA said the participation of a large number of BJP women workers reflected growing resentment over the “non-implementation” of the guarantee. The BJP MLA said that to hold a protest was a democratic right but deliberately disrupting a political programme reflected the Congress’s “nervousness” over questions being raised by the Opposition. He alleged that the Congress had made 10 guarantees ahead of the Assembly elections but was now avoiding accountability over promises concerning women, youth, employees, farmers and the general public.

He also questioned the delay in starting an SDM office at Pragpur.

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He said that the government had announced that the SDM office would be opened on January 25 this year but it was yet to start functioning.

He alleged that the government was ahead in making announcements but lagged in implementation.

Thakur said that the BJP would take up the issue of unfulfilled guarantees and incomplete announcements with people ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.