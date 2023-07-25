In HP, damaged houses a risk to other structures

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Solan, July 24

As many as 669 houses have been wrecked completely and 5,491 have suffered partial damage in the aftermath of the torrential rain witnessed in Himachal recently.

In Solan’s Shamti where 132 houses were damaged after a 500-metre hill eroded a fortnight ago, the district administration is yet to demolish the unsafe structures, putting nearby houses at risk.

Two families in the Saproon area of Solan also lost their home today. In their case, the reason seemed to be reckless excavation of a hill for four-laning on the Solan-Shimla section of National Highway-5.

“My house had developed cracks in 2016, too, due to the reckless excavation, but nothing was done by the construction company to help us,” said Sohan Lal, who spent his life’s savings on the house.

Six houses have been vacated in the remote Janglik village of Chirgaon tehsil in Shimla district. Refusing to vacate his house, rendered unsafe after the downpour, an elderly man of Janglik village said, “I will not move anywhere. If my house goes down, I will go with it.”

Chirgaon Naib Tehsildar Saurabh Dhiman said the area had been hit quite hard by the incessant rain and landslides. “Ten houses in a nearby village have also been vacated,” he said.

