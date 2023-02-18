In HP, drones to expedite service delivery

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 17

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wants government departments to make the maximum use of the drone technology. From carrying payloads to monitoring various schemes, traffic management, rescuing stranded trekkers, monitoring forest and wildlife and surveillance of illegal mining, he wants drones used to expedite the services offered by the departments.

“The use of drones will play a pivotal role in health and other sectors. Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in the agriculture sector,” he said.

The CM said the world at large had entered an era of advanced technology and it was the need of the hour that the government adopted modern technology for rapid growth and efficiency in all sectors. “The state government is committed to providing better services to the people of the state with the help of new technology,” he said.

The CM also directed the transport authorities to convene meetings with the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and discuss the modalities for building charging infrastructure and replacing the fleet of existing buses with electric ones. Reiterating his resolve to replace the entire fleet of HRTC buses in a phased manner, Sukhu said electric buses were running successfully on local routes, and by 2025, the HRTC would have e-buses in its entire fleet in the state.

“I congratulate the Transport Department for replacing its fleet of official vehicles with electric ones,” said the CM, adding that all government departments would soon have e-vehicles.