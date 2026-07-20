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Home / Himachal Pradesh / In Kinnaur, village women step in to help ITBP personnel after flash flood

In Kinnaur, village women step in to help ITBP personnel after flash flood

With men away from the village, women carried drinking water, tea and meals to the damaged camp near Raksham

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:52 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Raksham women come to ITBP’s rescue after camp flooding. Tribune photo
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Normally, men in uniform come to the aid of civilians in distress. However, on Saturday night, women from Raksham gram panchayat in Kinnaur district came to the rescue of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel after their camp was hit by a flash flood.

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As news of the flash flood damaging the ITBP camp reached Raksham, the women rushed to the camp, located about 2 km from the village, to check on the paramilitary personnel.

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“Our men had gone out of the village with the local deity that day. There were only women and children in the village. So, we immediately went to the camp to ensure they were safe,” said Sunila Kumari, gram panchayat pradhan, Raksham.

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When the women reached the camp, they found it completely flooded.

No ITBP personnel was injured, but muck and debris had entered the ration store, mess, barracks and offices.

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“There was water everywhere and it was not possible to reach the camp. We contacted them over the phone, and they told us that their water supply had been damaged and they had no drinking water,” the pradhan said. The women immediately returned to the village and came back with tea and drinking water.

Later, they held a brief meeting in the village and decided to prepare dinner for the ITBP personnel.

“We returned to the camp and served them dinner,” the pradhan said. She added that they also offered the personnel shelter in the village. However, the ITBP officers declined to leave the camp.

The next morning, the women prepared breakfast for the ITBP personnel.

“We wanted to cook dinner as well, but our neighbouring gram panchayat, Chitkul, took up that responsibility,” she said.

Despite their prompt response, the women dismissed their efforts as “no big deal”. The pradhan said it was a small gesture in return for the assistance the ITBP personnel regularly extend to the local population, including residents of their panchayat, during times of need.

“They are always there whenever there is a forest fire or any other emergency in the area. This is the first time we got an opportunity to help them,” the pradhan said, expressing deep gratitude.

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