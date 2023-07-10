In Mandi, 7 stuck on rock in Beas

Mandi: Seven persons were stuck on a rock in the Beas near Nagvain in Mandi district on Sunday. The Mandi district authorities tried to rescue them during the day, but the efforts didn’t succeed. Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said, “We requested for Air Force help to evacuate people, but that could not be done due to bad weather.”
