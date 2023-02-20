In Mandi, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu targets ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur over development

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, February 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today targeted former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at his home turf Mandi over development issues.

Addressing a huge gathering on the occasion of the weeklong International Shivratri Festival at Paddal ground here, Sukhu dared Jai Ram Thakur saying, “Tell us even a single development work which you have completed during your tenure as the Chief Minister in Mandi district.”

He further said, “Jai Ram laid the foundation stone of Shivdham at Kangnidhar in Mandi without making provisions of funds for its construction. To construct an airport at Balh in Mandi district was a dream project of Jai Ram but he could not complete any one of these development works.”

“If you sell dreams to the people, it is your duty as a politician to fulfil these. Jai Ram could not fulfil his own dreams because he never took decision as per the expectations of people. He only fooled the people of Mandi as well as of the state on development issues,” the Chief Minister added.

He accused the former Chief Minister of leaving the state under heavy debt during the BJP regime.