In Nurpur, self-help cell to assist ex-servicemen

Nurpur, February 18
Local MLA Ranbir Singh Nikka today inaugurated an Ex-servicemen Self-Help Cell on the premises of the sanik rest house here. The Nurpur War Memorial Committee has opened the facility
to help retired Army personnel in preparing their pension documents.
The president of the War Memorial Committee said two members of the committee would assist ex-servicemen and address their pension documentation related issues at the rest house on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm.
Col DS Mankotia (retd) said the self-help cell was required as there was acute shortage of manpower in the office of the Deputy Director, Sainik Welfare (DSSW), Dharamsala.
“Ex-servicemen of the area have to repeatedly visit the DSSW office for the authentication of their pension documents before these are dispatched to army record offices. But now this cell will rectify errors (if any) in the pension documents and the beneficiary will have to visit the DSSW office only once for the authentication of documents,” he added.
He said this cell would function under the supervision of the Indian Navy Captain Deepak Pathania (retd). The War Memorial Committee has also released two helpline numbers: 88948 45994 and 94590 58805 to assist the ex-servicemen.
