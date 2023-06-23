In photos, Congress pays tributes to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his birth anniversary

Chandigarh, June 23
Congress workers on Friday paid tributes to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his birth anniversary.
The workers gathered at Congress headquarters Rajiv Bhavan in Shimla to remember the six-time chief minister. Himachal Congress chief Pratihiba Singh and his son and PWD Minister Virkramiditya Singh were also present.
