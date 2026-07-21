Monsoon transforms Shimla into a living canvas of shifting colours, drifting clouds and rain-soaked landscapes. Here, the season is less about weather and more about moods. One hour, sunlight pierces through the fog, the next, a blanket of mist engulfs the town, blurring the line between sky and earth. From golden sunsets to misty nights, Shimla's monsoon is a captivating play of light, cloud and rain. Here are some breathtaking photos:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement