In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow

Chandigarh, May 8
It’s May, but winters refuse to go in the mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh as high-altitude tribal areas received fresh snowfall on Monday making it more picturesque.
It’s a treat for tourists, however, farmers--especially apple orchardists-- are concerned over the loss of crops due to unseasonal rains and snow and in the state.
Lahaul and Spiti received snow on Monday morning. As per reports, the tribal district had received 85 per cent deficit rains during March 2023, is witnessing periodical snowfall and rains, reducing the deficit to 53 per cent in May.
The local Met office issued a 'yellow' warning of thunderstorms and lightning on May 8 and predicted light to moderate rain in low and mid hills. Meanwhile, light rain and snow are expected in higher reaches on May 8 and 9.
