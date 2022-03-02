In record, Nurpur BMO office runs from Indora

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 1

The office of the Block Medical Officer (BMO), Nurpur, which was shifted from Gangath in Indora to the newly built Primary Health Centre (PHC) building at Kamnala in Nurpur over five years ago, is still functioning from Gangath in the official record of the Health and Family Welfare Department. The office was shifted to Nurpur on March 6, 2016, and the then Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur had inaugurated it.

Earlier, two offices of the BMO were functional at Gangath and Indora. The administration of health institutions in Nurpur assembly constituency had been running from Gangath’s BMO office for the past over three decades. The Gangath office was shifted to Kamnala because, as per the government norms, there can be only one office a constituency. However, the department failed to update its official record.

As a result, all correspondence is still being done in the name of the Gangath office. As per official information, nine PHCs, 26 health sub-centres and two community health centres in Nurpur, being administered from Nurpur, are still operating in Gangath in the department’s record. The department has not issued any notification for its new location at Kamnala. All department communications and official correspondences are being done in the name of the BMO, Gangath.

Rajesh Sahotra, president of the Non-Gazetted Officers (NGO) Association, Nurpur, has objected to two BMO offices at Gangath in the official records. He says that the official record should be updated and the BMO office should be shown in Nurpur.

The Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, says that so far he has received no request for the update of the official record. He admits that though the office is in Nurpur, in the department’’’’s record, it is still called the BMO, Gangath. He adds 13 offices of the BMO are functioning in 15 constituencies of Kangra district.