In Sirmaur, Congress fights to regain lost glory

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 11

The ruling BJP is trying to retain its seats while the Congress aims to wrest back its lost glory in Sirmaur district, which had remained the latter’s bastion for decades.

The BJP has the lion’s share of three seats — Pacchad, Nahan and Paonta Sahib — while the Congress has just two in Shillai and Renuka Ji.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLAs — Sukhram Chawdhary from Paonta Sahib, Rajiv Bindal from Nahan and Reena Kashyap from Pacchad. Barring the Pacchad seat where the Congress has fielded former BJP leader Dyal Pyari, it has repeated its candidates who had contested the 2017 Assembly polls.

In Nahan, five-term BJP MLA Rajiv Bindal faces a tough contest from Congress’ Ajay Solanki. While Bindal dwells on development works, caste is playing a key role with Muslim, Rajput and Gujjar votes likely to be decisive factor. Pacchad has become a high-stakes seat for the BJP where MLA Reena Kashyap is facing a keen contest from Congress’ Dyal Pyari.