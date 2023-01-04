In Sirmaur, heroin, sedative capsules most-abused drugs

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 3

Heroin and sedative capsules are emerging as the top drugs abused by addicts in Sirmaur district. Of the 102 arrests made by the Sirmaur police in 81 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2022, as many as 28 persons each were nabbed for peddling heroin and sedative capsules.

Also, 10 persons each were arrested for smuggling poppy husk and marijuana, respectively. Meanwhile, 22 faced action for peddling cannabis and another four for opium smuggling

The police seized 213.39-gm heroin, 7,138 sedative capsules, 1,545 tablets and 160 bottles of syrup, 14.51-kg cannabis, 499.7-gm opium, 36.11-kg poppy husk, 11.41-kg marijuana in the past one year.

It’s worrisome to note that heroin abuse was increasing among the youth, especially in rural areas. In a bid to curb this detrimental trend, which is leading the youth astray, a campaign to educate the parents and teachers has begun in Rajgarh by Block Development Officer Arvind Guleria.

All bordering districts, including Solan, were facing this malaise as heroin was making inroads from the neighbouring states.

ASP Som Dutt confirmed that more cases of heroin peddling were coming to the fore for the past few years. He said 28 of the 102 arrests made under the NDPS Act pertain to heroin peddling.

Locals, however, said that only a fraction of the drugs were seized by the police in Sirmaur district and an aggressive campaign was required to crack the whip on illegal dealers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner RK Gautam has directed officials of the police, Excise and Taxation and other departments concerned to initiate joint action to deter the sale of various drugs in the district. “There’s an urgent need to curb this menace as the growing attraction of the youth towards drugs was detrimental to society and the nation besides having other ill effects,” he added. A district-level coordination committee headed by the DC met recently to ponder over the problem.

