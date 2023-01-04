In Sirmaur, heroin, sedative capsules most-abused drugs

Ambika Sharma
Solan, January 3
Heroin and sedative capsules are emerging as the top drugs abused by addicts in Sirmaur district. Of the 102 arrests made by the Sirmaur police in 81 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2022, as many as 28 persons each were nabbed for peddling heroin and sedative capsules.
102 peddlers held in dist last year
- Of the 102 arrests made by the Sirmaur police in 81 NDPS cases in 2022, as many as 28 persons each were nabbed for peddling heroin and sedative capsules, respectively
- Also, 10 persons each were held for smuggling poppy husk and marijuana, respectively, and 22 faced action for peddling cannabis and another four for opium
Also, 10 persons each were arrested for smuggling poppy husk and marijuana, respectively. Meanwhile, 22 faced action for peddling cannabis and another four for opium smuggling
The police seized 213.39-gm heroin, 7,138 sedative capsules, 1,545 tablets and 160 bottles of syrup, 14.51-kg cannabis, 499.7-gm opium, 36.11-kg poppy husk, 11.41-kg marijuana in the past one year.
It’s worrisome to note that heroin abuse was increasing among the youth, especially in rural areas. In a bid to curb this detrimental trend, which is leading the youth astray, a campaign to educate the parents and teachers has begun in Rajgarh by Block Development Officer Arvind Guleria.
All bordering districts, including Solan, were facing this malaise as heroin was making inroads from the neighbouring states.
ASP Som Dutt confirmed that more cases of heroin peddling were coming to the fore for the past few years. He said 28 of the 102 arrests made under the NDPS Act pertain to heroin peddling.
Locals, however, said that only a fraction of the drugs were seized by the police in Sirmaur district and an aggressive campaign was required to crack the whip on illegal dealers.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner RK Gautam has directed officials of the police, Excise and Taxation and other departments concerned to initiate joint action to deter the sale of various drugs in the district. “There’s an urgent need to curb this menace as the growing attraction of the youth towards drugs was detrimental to society and the nation besides having other ill effects,” he added. A district-level coordination committee headed by the DC met recently to ponder over the problem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...