In Sundernagar, BJP rebel files papers, to hit Jamwal's prospects

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 21

In a setback to BJP candidate Rakesh Jamwal in the Sundernagar Assembly seat, party rebel Abhishek Thakur, son of former minister Roop Singh Thakur, filed his nomination today to contest the elections as an Independent candidate. Abhishek is said to have a considerable vote bank in the constituency.

According to political analysts, the division of votes between Rakesh Jamwal and Abhishek Thakur may benefit Congress candidate Sohan Lal Thakur. In the last Assembly elections, Jamwal had defeated Sohan Lal Thakur from Sundernagar.

Meanwhile, 28 candidates filed their nomination papers in Mandi district. BJP candidate Anil Sharma, Congress candidate Champa Thakur and BSP candidate Chet Ram filed nominations from Mandi Sadar. BJP candidate Rakesh Jamwal, BJP rebel Abhishek Thakur as an Independent candidate and BSP candidate Narayan Singh filed papers from Sundernagar. Congress candidate Thakur Surender Pal, BJP candidate Prakash Prem Kumar, Independent candidates Kamal Kant, Surender Singh Thakur, Kulbhushan Kumar, Baba Bal Giri and Mehar Chand filed their nominations from Jogindernagar.

From Karsog, BSP candidate Chaman Lal, BJP candidate Deep Raj, Congress candidate Mahesh Raj, AAP candidate Bhagwant Singh and Independent candidate Yuvraj Kapoor filed their papers.

From Nachan, BJP candidate Vinod Kumar, BSP candidate Nand Lal, AAP candidate Jabna Kumari and Independent candidate Gyan Chand filed their nominations.

Other who filed papers were Independent candidate Munish Sharma (Sarkaghat), BJP candidate Rajat Thakur (Dharampur), AAP candidate Tara Chand (Balh), BJP candidate Puran Chand (Darang) and CPM candidate Mahender Singh (Seraj).