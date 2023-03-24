In Una, Rs 9.27 cr being disbursed as social security pension: ADC

Our Correspondent

Una, March 23

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mahender Pal Gurjar today said during the current financial year, a sum of Rs 9.27 crore was being disbursed as social security pension among 5,544 beneficiaries belonging to the minority communities in the district.

The ADC was presiding over a district-level review meeting under the 15-point programme of the Social Welfare Department.

He said the government provides a sum of Rs 25,000 for the marriage of a person having 40 to 75% physical disability, while those with higher percentage of disability were given Rs 50,000. “Six persons have been benefitted under the scheme during this financial year,” he added.

The ADC further said a sum of Rs 69 lakh had been distributed as the scholarship amount among students with physical disabilities. He called upon Education Department officials to ensure publicity of the scheme so that no child with physical challenges was left devoid of the scholarship.

Elaborating on the skill development scheme, he said disbaled persons in the age group of 18 to 35 could avail the Computer Literacy scheme, wherein they could get free coaching, followed by six-month apprenticeship, for which they were paid a monthly stipend of Rs 1,800.

The ADC said the victims of cerebral palsy, mental retardation and those with multiple disabilities could seek the Legal Protection facility. “The victim’s mother or in case of her death, any other guardian can be registered with the Welfare Department as Legal Protectors and can avail the benefits under the scheme,” he added.