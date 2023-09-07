In video message, CM Sukhu says it's safe to travel to Himachal Pradesh, invites tourists to visit state and revive tourism industry

Chandigarh, September 7
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state is now open for tourists as most of the blocked roads had been restored to traffic.
September 7, 2023
In a video message, the CM said the monsoon had caused disruptions in travel leading to closure of many roads; however, with efforts of the state government to restore the same on a war footing, tourists can now travel to the state.
Also, hoteliers in prominent travel destinations of the state are offering lucrative discounts. Discounts have also been given on air travel to Shimla and Dharamshala.
The CM appealed to the tourist to visits the state as roads have been opened and it was safe to travel.
The rain fury In Himachal in July and August had caused severe devastation, triggering flash floods and landslides and causing massive damage to both public and private property besides to human lives.
The Rs 14,000 crore tourism sector provides around 14.42 per cent of direct and indirect employment in the state.
