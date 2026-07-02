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Home / Himachal Pradesh / In view of monsoon, Shimla Deputy Commissioner cancels leave of government staff till September 30

In view of monsoon, Shimla Deputy Commissioner cancels leave of government staff till September 30

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:55 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Anupam Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla,
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In view of the possibility of natural disasters during the ongoing monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Anupam Kashyap on Thursday cancelled the leave of all government officials for the next three months till September 30 with immediate effect. He said that Shimla had witnessed an increase in the total number of natural disasters over the past few years, so the district administration had made the safety of human life, prompt relief and rescue operations and uninterrupted restoration of essential services as its top priorities.

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Kashyap instructed all officers and employees of the district administration to be present at their headquarters as well as to be prepared at all times to respond immediately to any disaster or emergency. He said that all previously approved leave would be considered cancelled with immediate effect. “Leave will be granted only in extremely urgent and unavoidable circumstances, with prior permission from the competent authority. No new leave will be granted during this period under normal circumstances,” he added.

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He said, “All officers must not leave headquarters without prior permission and must keep their mobile phones and other communication channels switched on at all times. Any change in contact details must be immediately reported to the District Emergency Operations Center and relevant senior officers.”

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He added, “Additionally, leave-related messages sent via WhatsApp or other informal channels will not be considered valid leave applications or approvals. Disciplinary action will be taken against officers or employees concerned under service rules for absence from duty who leave headquarters without formal permission.”

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