Inadequate wheelchairs at IGMC hospital

There are not enough wheelchairs available at the IGMC hospital for the patients. The diagnostic centres for MRI and CT scan are on the ground floor of the building and several patients need wheelchairs to reach there. The hospital administration should ensure that sufficient wheelchairs are available. Rinki, Theog

No space for patients in elevators at hospital

Even as there are adequate elevators in the new OPD block of the IGMC hospital, patients have to wait for long to find a lift with enough space. Most of these lifts are apparently occupied by the attendants and visitors. These people should use the staircase so that the patients are not inconvenienced and are able to use these lifts. Sandeep, Shimla

Road leading to Sanyard ward in poor condition

The road leading to Sanyard ward from Mandi town is in a poor condition. The road is full of big potholes, posing a risk to the lives of the commuters, especially the two-wheeler drivers. The PWD authorities should take note of the bad state of the road and get it repaired on priority. The ward councillor should also raise the issue with the PWD. Aman, Mandi

