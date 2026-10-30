Inaugural Prof Vepa Rao Memorial Lecture at Gaiety Theatre on October 31

Veteran journalist Raju Santhanam, former editor of The Statesman and former head of Zee News, will delivered the inaugural Prof Vepa Rao Memorial Lecture at the Gaiety Theatre in Shimla on October 31. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The lecture is being organised to mark the fourth death anniversary of Prof Vepa Rao, an eminent journalist and pioneering journalism educator who headed the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) for three decades. Through his scholarship, mentorship and commitment, Prof Rao shaped generations of journalists and left an indelible mark on journalism.

Advertisement

The memorial lecture is being organised by Prof Rao’s former students in collaboration with the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, HPU, and the Keekli Charitable Trust. The initiative seeks to honour his legacy and foster meaningful dialogue on journalism and its evolving role in contemporary society.

Advertisement

Santhanam brings nearly four decades of experience across print, television and digital media. His association with Prof Rao at The Statesman lends a personal touch to the inaugural lecture.

Born in Andhra Pradesh in 1946, Prof Rao served as Sunday Editor of The Hindustan Times, worked with The Tribune and later served as Editorial Adviser to The Statesman. He arrived in Shimla in 1987 as a Resident Fellow at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, where his research on communication and development culminated in his acclaimed book, A Curve in the Hills. In 1990, he took charge of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at HPU.