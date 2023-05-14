Inaugurated seven months ago, 50-bed Nurpur hospital still locked

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 13

The 50-bed Mothe and Child Hospital (MCH) situated in front of the Civil Hospital, Nurpur, which was inaugurated seven months ago, is still locked. With the change of government in the state, the Health and Family Welfare Department has failed to make the Mother and Child Hospital operational, causing resentment among the public.

The hospital building, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 13 crore, has been lying unused ever since it was formally inaugurated.

The then Union Health Minister JP Nadda laid the foundation stone of the hospital on September, 2017, through video conferencing, a few months before the last Assembly election, but at that time, the then Virbhadra Singh government could not provide any land for the construction of the building as the model code of conduct came into force a few days after the foundation stone laying ceremony.

With the change of government in the state in December 2017, local former MLA Rakesh Pathania took keen interest in the project. Suitable land was identified in front of the Civil Hospital and its construction was started through the BSNL’s construction wing.

The triple-storey MCH building was formally inaugurated by former Forest Minister and local ex-MLA Rakesh Pathania on October 8 last year before the last Assembly elections.

Before its inauguration, 50 beds were arranged in the hospital and a provision for the treatment of expectant mothers and newborns was made, but no new postings to run the much-awaited health institution were ordered by the previous Jai Ram government.

But the change of government in the state five months ago has halted the completion of the left-out civil works and the hospital building has not been made functional. Neither electricity nor water connections have been installed or any staff posted in the hospital to make it functional.

The new government has transferred the paediatrician of Nurpur’s 200-bed Civil Hospital to a Primary Health Centre (PHC), a few kilometres away from here, which has crippled the paediatric services at the Civil Hospital. The newborns or infants are being referred to the PHC

or private hospitals at Pathankot for treatment.

The government has also shifted orthopaedic surgeon from this hospital to Tanda Medical College, Kangra. Sources claim two more specialists will also be transferred from the Nurpur Civil Hospital in the coming days.

Dr Sushil Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, said an estimate of additional funds to the tune of Rs 4.71 crore had been received from the BSNL, the construction agency. He had submitted the same to the government for financial approval. He said this estimate would cover expenses to be incurred on additional civil works, water and electricity connections.

He admitted that at the time of inauguration of the hospital, some infrastructure had been provided, but in the absence of posting of any specialist and supporting staff it was not possible to make this health institution functional.

No power, water connections