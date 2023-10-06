 Incentive for family with single girl child raised to Rs 2 lakh : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Incentive for family with single girl child raised to Rs 2 lakh

Incentive for family with single girl child raised to Rs 2 lakh

Incentive for family with single girl child raised to Rs 2 lakh

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu launches the ‘Online registration system’ for registering sonography machines under the PC & PNDT Act, in Shimla on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced that the incentive amount under the Indira Gandhi Balika Suraksha Yojna to the family with a single girl child will be enhanced from Rs 35,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Similarly, the incentive for the family opting for family planning after two daughters will be increased from the existing Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Focusing on reforms

  • Similarly, the incentive for the family opting for family planning after two daughters will be increased from the existing Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
  • The Chief Minister said the state government was focusing on large-scale reforms in health sector and modern technologies were being incorporated to provide quality healthcare to the people.

He made the announcement while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day capacity-building workshop on Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act 1994 here today. The Chief Minister said that as per the Sample Registration System (SRS) data 2018-20, sex ratio in Himachal Pradesh was 950 per thousand males, the third best across all states.

On the occasion, he also honoured Bharmour block of Chamba district, Nankhadi block of Shimla district and Janjheli block of Mandi district for curbing the instances of female feticide and having superior sex ratio. Sex ratio in Bharmour block is 1015, 1087 in Nankhadi block and 996 in Janjheli block.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘online registration system’ for registering sonography machines under the PC & PNDT Act. The applicants can register from anywhere at their convenience. This will help track the real-time status of each application, besides providing the facility of a secure and effective database.

The Chief Minister said the state government was focusing on large-scale reforms in health sector and modern technologies were being incorporated to provide quality healthcare to the people.

“Health cards are being linked with Aadhaar cards to have access to the medical history of a person on a single click,” he said.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that the attitude of society towards protecting girl child was changing rapidly. “Continuous awareness campaigns are being run by the state government to achieve a better sex ratio in the state,” he said.

#Indira Gandhi #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

2
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

3
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

4
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

5
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

6
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

7
India

India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff

8
Punjab

Punjab Governor seeks detailed report from CM Bhagwant Mann on Tarn Taran ‘illegal’ mining incident

9
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

World Cup opener: Centurions Rachin Ravindra, Conway produce New Zealand’s version of ‘Bazball’ to stun champions England

10
India

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

Don't Miss

View All
‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Top News

6 dead, 46 injured in massive fire at residential building in Mumbai

6 dead, 46 injured in massive fire at residential building in Mumbai

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

Delhi excise policy scam: ED gets AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s 5-day custody

21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'

21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'

Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...

Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's match

Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match

It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Illegal mining: Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA's kin Nishan Singh granted bail

UK, Malaysia-based accomplices of three drug peddlers identified

Security guards deployed, CCTV cameras installed at govt schools

Akal Takht revokes ban on HSGMC's admn meetings

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

20 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 3.81 crore in France

Sec 33 market mishap: Contractor, tenant held, released on bail

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

Close call, Naura wins by eight votes, elected PUTA chief

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh over promise of job

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Minister Kataruchak takes stock of paddy procurement at Phillaur

Two bikers killed in road mishaps

Minor dispute between 2 students turns violent

DC inspects Aam Aadmi Clinics, OOAT centre

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Four booked for assaulting ASI, wife

GLADA demolishes five illegal colonies

Ex-bank manager booked for Rs 16.43-L ‘fraud’

2 nabbed in financier murder case

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Armoured Division showcases fire power

College holds lecture on waste management

Punjabi University gets sanitary pad incinerators

PSPCL lift trophy at national tug of war championship