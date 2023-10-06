Incentive for family with single girl child raised to Rs 2 lakh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced that the incentive amount under the Indira Gandhi Balika Suraksha Yojna to the family with a single girl child will be enhanced from Rs 35,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Similarly, the incentive for the family opting for family planning after two daughters will be increased from the existing Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The Chief Minister said the state government was focusing on large-scale reforms in health sector and modern technologies were being incorporated to provide quality healthcare to the people.

He made the announcement while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day capacity-building workshop on Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act 1994 here today. The Chief Minister said that as per the Sample Registration System (SRS) data 2018-20, sex ratio in Himachal Pradesh was 950 per thousand males, the third best across all states.

On the occasion, he also honoured Bharmour block of Chamba district, Nankhadi block of Shimla district and Janjheli block of Mandi district for curbing the instances of female feticide and having superior sex ratio. Sex ratio in Bharmour block is 1015, 1087 in Nankhadi block and 996 in Janjheli block.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘online registration system’ for registering sonography machines under the PC & PNDT Act. The applicants can register from anywhere at their convenience. This will help track the real-time status of each application, besides providing the facility of a secure and effective database.

“Health cards are being linked with Aadhaar cards to have access to the medical history of a person on a single click,” he said.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that the attitude of society towards protecting girl child was changing rapidly. “Continuous awareness campaigns are being run by the state government to achieve a better sex ratio in the state,” he said.

