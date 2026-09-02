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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Incessant heavy rain damages roads, houses and government property in Parwanoo town of Solan

Incessant heavy rain damages roads, houses and government property in Parwanoo town of Solan

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A road caves in following heavy rain in Parwanoo of Solan district.
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Torrential rain in Parwanoo town and its nearby areas in the past three days caused cumulative losses to the of Rs 7.47 crore till Monday evening as gushing waters inundated several roads. Four persons were trapped in a house after mounds of debris piled up in its rear side after rainfall on Monday. They were evacuated and the loss of lives or property was averted due to the timely action of the administration’s relief and rescue team, said Deputy Commissioner, Solan, Manmohan Sharma. Local residents are concerned as heavy rain lashing the area for the past three days damaged the civic infrastructure. Several nullahs in spate and flowing through and around the town damaged common paths while also endangering houses due to subsidence. Water also entered several industrial units, leading to the loss of work and damage.

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According to the loss report prepared by the district administration, Vimla Devi’s house at Nariyal village near Parwanoo was washed away in the gushing waters of a nearby nullah. An adjoining house was also endangered, following which the residents were advised to shift to a safer place. The revenue staff inspected the site and the situation is under control after the rain subsided.

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Water entered several houses located near nullahs, which are in spate due to incessant rain. Arable land washed away at Jangeshu panchayat and debris and sludge entered several houses, damaging household wares.

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The Jal Shakti Department also suffered damage to its water supply scheme infrastructure, besides sewer line at Kamli and Ambota Nullah. Its total losses are estimated at Rs 85 lakh. Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh as its three poles supporting high tension wires were damaged at Parwanoo.

The Deputy Commissioner said that earth excavation machines had been pressed into service since Monday to remove debris and speed up the restoration of various damaged roads. Several link roads like Parwanoo-Chandrani, Parwanoo-Patta, Parwanoo-Taksal were also damaged due heavy rain.

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The Public Works Department has reportedly suffered losses to the tune of Rs 3.9 crore while roads under the Municipal Council, Parwanoo, suffered losses of around Rs 2.01 crore.

A bridge over Ambota Nullah in the Sector 5 area of Parwanoo has been damaged while a bridge on the Parwanoo-Kamli link road suffered severe damage due to debris inflow from the hills above. Torrents of water caused losses to the tune of Rs 70 lakh in the past 24 hours alone.

A Rs 2 crore loss was caused after a retaining wall in the Housing Board Colony of economically weaker section at Sector 4, another retaining wall in front of Samtel industry and a housing colony of the middle income group in the same area were damaged. Several other retaining walls in housing colonies, Dusehra ground, entry point of the Housing Board Colony in Sector 5 were also damaged.

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