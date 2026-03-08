Incomplete projects bane of Solan

Internal wrangling in the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) is acting as an impediment in the completion of key public projects. Little is being done to complete the projects like construction of a pedestrian path and parking lot.

Advertisement

The work to construct the pedestrian path at Saproon has come to a standstill after the contractor abandoned it midway about seven months ago. It was slated to complete within three months. The project has not moved an inch for the past six months as the contractor cited paucity of funds.

Advertisement

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Minister for Health and Family Welfare DR Shandil and Urban Development Department Vikramaditya Singh in January 2025 amid fanfare. The proposed pedestrian path was slated to facilitate the residents of nearby wards to gain access to the Solan-Shimla highway. Five bidders had applied for the work and the tender was allotted for Rs 18 lakh.

Advertisement

Former deputy mayor and councillor Rajiv Kaura, who had got the path sanctioned, confirmed that the work had come to a standstill. He added that, “Since residents of nearby wards, like Khaleen and Saproon, were facing inconvenience in safely navigating between the highway and residential area, a memorandum was handed over to the MC commissioner to get the work started within 10 days.”

He added that if their request went unheeded the ward residents will be compelled launch an agitation. Kaura said he will lead the protest.

Advertisement

No pedestrian path or slip road had been set aside after the construction of the four-lane highway in 2020. Though a slip road was constructed later to provide residents a convenient approach to the highway, a pedestrian path was yet to be constructed.