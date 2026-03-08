DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Incomplete projects bane of Solan

Incomplete projects bane of Solan

Work on pedestrian path at Saproon stuck for 7 months

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:41 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The incomplete pedestrian path in Solan. Photo: Ambika Sharma
Advertisement

Internal wrangling in the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) is acting as an impediment in the completion of key public projects. Little is being done to complete the projects like construction of a pedestrian path and parking lot.

Advertisement

The work to construct the pedestrian path at Saproon has come to a standstill after the contractor abandoned it midway about seven months ago. It was slated to complete within three months. The project has not moved an inch for the past six months as the contractor cited paucity of funds.

Advertisement

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Minister for Health and Family Welfare DR Shandil and Urban Development Department Vikramaditya Singh in January 2025 amid fanfare. The proposed pedestrian path was slated to facilitate the residents of nearby wards to gain access to the Solan-Shimla highway. Five bidders had applied for the work and the tender was allotted for Rs 18 lakh.

Advertisement

Former deputy mayor and councillor Rajiv Kaura, who had got the path sanctioned, confirmed that the work had come to a standstill. He added that, “Since residents of nearby wards, like Khaleen and Saproon, were facing inconvenience in safely navigating between the highway and residential area, a memorandum was handed over to the MC commissioner to get the work started within 10 days.”

He added that if their request went unheeded the ward residents will be compelled launch an agitation. Kaura said he will lead the protest.

Advertisement

No pedestrian path or slip road had been set aside after the construction of the four-lane highway in 2020. Though a slip road was constructed later to provide residents a convenient approach to the highway, a pedestrian path was yet to be constructed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts