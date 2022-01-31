Incomplete projects inaugurated in Dharamsala: Congress

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 30

The Congress has accused the government of inaugurating various half-complete development projects in Dharamsala.

AICC secretary and former minister Sudhir Sharma, in a press note issued here said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had recently inaugurated the Dharamsala ropeway though its safety checks were still not complete. Now just one week after the inauguration, the company has shut the ropeway project for maintenance.

Sharma said that the MoU for the project was signed in 2015 during the previous Congress government. The present government delayed the execution of the project as it could not give necessary permissions in time. Now, a hurried inauguration of the project was done without letting the authorities complete all safety checks.

Sharma said the Chief Minister also visited the Dharamsala war museum and an impression was given that the present government had constructed it. However, the fact was that the construction of the war museum was completed during the previous Congress government. Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had inaugurated the project. However, the present government failed to open it for public and tourists in the past four years. Even now only one floor of the museum had been opened for general public.

Many other projects such as a tulip garden in Dharamsala had been shelved. The tulip garden was to be developed with grants to be provided by the ADB but it had been shelved.

The previous Congress Government had planned a convention centre in Dharamsala in the Khaniara area and a budget was also sanctioned for it. The present government did not do anything to bring up the project but now the Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone of the convention centre at the Zoravar stadium, which was to be developed as a football academy, he added.