Incorrect guidance can adversely affect crop productivity: Expert

Renowned wheat geneticist and plant breeder Dr Manmohan Kohli cautioned agriculture experts that incorrect guidance could adversely affect crop productivity and emphasised the need for disseminating accurate and timely information to farmers at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, yesterday.

Advertisement

He shared his vast experience in wheat genetics, breeding and germplasm improvement during an expert talk organised by the university’s Placement and Industry Coordination Cell.

Advertisement

Dr Kohli is internationally recognised for his pioneering contributions to the development of disease-resistant wheat varieties. He did his early schooling from Solan and began his global research career at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), Mexico, where he worked closely with Nobel Laureate Norman Borlaug. His work significantly strengthened wheat genetics and breeding programmes, with a strong focus on disease resistance and hybridisation strategies.

Advertisement

Addressing faculty and students, Dr Kohli reflected on the Green Revolution and explained how improved varieties transformed India’s agricultural landscape. He paid tribute to the unsung heroes who played a crucial role in making the Green Revolution a success. Emphasising present-day challenges, he stated that while climate change poses serious threats to agriculture, collective scientific efforts and technological innovation can help develop resilient solutions.

He urged faculty members and students to adopt interdisciplinary learning approaches, stressing that modern agricultural challenges require integrated scientific knowledge while also highlighting the significance of teamwork as a cornerstone of successful research and extension efforts.

Advertisement

On the occasion Dr RC Agrawal, Former Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education), ICAR, delivered a detailed presentation on the implementation strategies of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in agricultural education. He also discussed the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) and its transformative impact on strengthening agricultural education across the country.

Dr Agrawal further spoke about the ‘Gene Revolution’ in agriculture and underscored the need for self-sustaining agricultural programmes. Dr KK Jindal, Former Director of Research of the university, also shared his views on the impact of climate change on hill horticulture.

Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor of the university, appreciated the deliberations and said that the university’s scientists and students must continue working towards developing innovative, climate-resilient technologies for the benefit of farming communities.