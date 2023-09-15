Increase in levies unfortunate, laments industry

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 14

The decision to increase various levies on industries, including electricity duty (ED) and permit fee on buses, has been opposed by the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Industries Association.

The association observed that the industries were the backbone of the state’s economy. These provided gainful employment and strengthened local and regional trade and also contributed immensely to the economic upgrade. The increase of levies is unfortunate as it has hit their operational efficiency.

“Industries are contributing substantially to the state’s Gross Domestic Product which has almost doubled in the last one decade,” said Rajeev Aggarwal, association’s president.

“The substantial increase in electricity duty, coupled with the withdrawal of promised concessions, has sent shock waves in the industry. This duty has surged from 1 to 19 per cent in several cases, significantly impacting operational costs,” added Aggarwal.

The electricity duty rate is now among the highest in the country. This is over and above the average increase in tariff of around 50 paise per unit in April 2023.

