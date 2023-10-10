Increase number of taxis in city

There is a limited number of taxis for passengers traveling to the Kasumpti-Panthaghati area. As a lot of people have their offices near the old bus stand and Mall Road, the HRTC must increase the number of taxis in this area.

Ragini Sharma, Shimla

Defunct streetlights pose problems

Even though streetlights are one of the basic public amenities, many of them have not been operational in several parts of the city, posing problems for commuters. The MC has failed to address the problem. The authorities concerned must ensure that the streetlights are made operational at the earliest.

Pardeep Kumar, Shimla

Parked Vehicles choke bcs road

As soon as the damaged road near BCS in Shimla was repaired, people started using the widened space for parking vehicles. This leaves no space for the vehicles to cross through, causing trouble to the commuters. The authorities concerned should take note of the matter and initiate action against people parking vehicles at such spots.

Rajan, Shimla

