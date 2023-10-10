Increase number of taxis in city

There is a limited number of taxis for passengers traveling to the Kasumpti-Panthaghati area. As a lot of people have their offices near the old bus stand and Mall Road, the HRTC must increase the number of taxis in this area.
Ragini Sharma, Shimla
Defunct streetlights pose problems
Even though streetlights are one of the basic public amenities, many of them have not been operational in several parts of the city, posing problems for commuters. The MC has failed to address the problem. The authorities concerned must ensure that the streetlights are made operational at the earliest.
Pardeep Kumar, Shimla
Parked Vehicles choke bcs road
As soon as the damaged road near BCS in Shimla was repaired, people started using the widened space for parking vehicles. This leaves no space for the vehicles to cross through, causing trouble to the commuters. The authorities concerned should take note of the matter and initiate action against people parking vehicles at such spots.
Rajan, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...