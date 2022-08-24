Increase relief for damaged houses in Himachal Pradesh: Singha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 23

CPM MLA Rakesh Singha has demanded that the relief amount for partially and fully damaged houses due to the recent rains be increased to Rs 60,000 from Rs 12,500.

“The state has suffered unprecedented damage to life and property this monsoon. Several houses have suffered partial and total damage. So we are demanding that the relief amount in the case of partial damage to houses be raised from Rs 12,500 to Rs 60,000,” said Singha. “Also, the relief amount in the event of the collapse of house be raised from Rs 1.10 lakh to at least Rs 5 lakh,” he said.

He said that heavy rains have swept away the orchards and fields of many fruit growers and farmers. “The relief offered in such cases is merely Rs 500 per hectare. This is a joke. We demand that 50 per cent of the valuation of the standing crop/fruit damaged be given as relief,” he said.