Increase voter awareness: DC

Chamba, October 14

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer DC Rana today impressed upon officers concerned to depute special nodal officers to spread awareness among the public about the importance of voting to increase polling percentage in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rana was presiding over a meeting with the officers through video-conferencing here. He emphasised that multidimensional activities should be made part of the voter awareness programme in polling stations that had less than 60 per cent voting percentage in the previous elections and special sessions should be organised for online quiz competitions on the election system.