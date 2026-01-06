Increasing cement prices cruelty with disaster-hit: Himachal LoP

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday criticised the state government over the repeated increase in cement prices, calling it “nothing short of inhumanity” at a time when Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the aftermath of a major disaster.

In a statement issued here, the former Chief Minister said instead of providing relief to disaster-affected families, the government has compounded their misery by allowing frequent hikes in cement prices. He said thousands of people in affected areas are struggling to rebuild their damaged homes, and the rising cost of essential construction material has made recovery even more difficult.

Thakur alleged that cement companies have even issued ultimatums to dealers to further raise prices, terming this deeply insensitive in the prevailing circumstances. He said such steps amount to cruelty towards families who have lost homes and livelihoods and are trying to stand back on their feet with limited resources.

Highlighting the Centre’s approach, Thakur said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government had taken a people-friendly decision to reduce cement prices by lowering the GST, thereby providing relief to the common man. “Unfortunately, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has negated this relief by imposing an additional goods tax, effectively increasing prices,” he said.

He stressed that the government should focus on easing the financial burden on disaster victims rather than imposing new taxes. Drawing a parallel with the 2023 tragedy, Thakur recalled that the state had earlier harassed people by increasing VAT on diesel during a crisis.

Reiterating the BJP’s stand, he said the party would continue to fight for the rights of disaster-affected people both inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha and oppose every anti-people decision of the government.