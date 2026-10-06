Inculcate discipline, Navy Chief urges Sanawar school students

Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded its three-day 179th founder’s day celebrations today with a message of discipline, purpose, integrity and perseverance from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, who presided over the function as the chief guest.

Addressing students, Admiral Swaminathan urged them to remain disciplined and persistent, choose a meaningful purpose in life, always do what is right and remain grateful to their parents, teachers and mentors. Recalling his own experience of entering a residential military school at the age of 10, he said boarding schools impart enduring lessons through academics, sports, dormitory life and interaction with teachers and seniors. He also paid tribute to former Sanawarian Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, for his exemplary courage and sacrifice.

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The traditional Trooping of the School Colours was followed by an impressive march past by Old Sanawarians from the jubilee batches of 1956, 1961, 1966, 1971, 1976, 1996 and 2001, accompanied by the school band.

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The Distinguished Old Sanawarian Award was conferred upon Lt Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu, General Gaurav SJB Rana, former Chief of the Royal Nepalese Army and Ambassador of Nepal to the UK, and Life Time Achievement Award to Maja Daruwala, a noted human rights lawyer.

The ceremony also recognised outstanding student achievements. Inaaya Kumar (HGD) received the Chief of Army Staff’s Trophy for Best Cadet, King Constantine Medal for Round Square Activities, The Som Dutt Trophy for Excellence and the Honoria Lawrence Prize for Head Girl. Ranraj Singh Choudhary (VBD) received the Chief of Army Staff’s Trophy and Henry Lawrence Prize for Head Boy.

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Academic excellence was recognised with the Yashpal Chaudhary Gold Medal and Late Capt Zabar Singh Cash Award going to Viraj Gupta (VBD) for standing first in the Class XII board examination. He also received the Nellie Lovell (OS) Gold Medal for standing first in science. Lakshit Bansal (SBD) topped commerce, while Davina Dhaliwal (NGD) topped humanities.

The three-day celebrations featured sports, alumni activities, cultural programmes and the annual athletics meet, which saw participation by nearly 700 students.

Presence of old students of various batches is a fond tradition during the founder’s day every year where they not only revive the old memories but also act as a bridge between its glorious history and its future. It also inspires students who imbibe the values of institutional memory and culture.

Founded on April 15, 1847, by Sir Henry and Lady Honoria Lawrence, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, continues its legacy of excellence, service and the enduring Sanawarian motto: “Never give in”.