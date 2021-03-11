Independent MLA at loggerheads with Dehra BJP leaders

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 3

Hoshiar Singh, Independent MLA from Dehra, is once again at loggerheads with the local unit of the BJP. The MLA has accused some leaders of local BJP unit of getting cancelled a soil testing camp and the inauguration of a sub yard of the marketing committee for vegetable farmers in his constituency.

MLA Hoshiar Singh has accused BJP leaders of getting inauguration of the sub yard cancelled.

He wanted to inaugurate the sub yard while BJP workers wanted Anurag Thakur to do it.

The MLA’s video urging his supporters to thrash BJP leaders has gone viral

The video of the MLA urging his supporters to thrash the local BJP leaders has gone viral on social media. In the video, the MLA also vents his ire at a minister. He says, “I have raised my voice against the leaders, who are working against the interests of my people”. He adds that the Agriculture Department of Kangra was to organise a camp for soil testing for the farmers of Dehra on May 1. However, the camp was cancelled at the last moment.

The MLA’s attack was directed towards Sukrit Sagar, a member of the state working committee of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Sagar said, “The MLA had threatened me earlier also. He had publicly threatened to beat me and I had filed a complaint with the Kangra SP. I will write to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to take action against the MLA and ensure my protection”.

Sources say at the root of the controversy is the inauguration of the sub yard of the marketing committee in Dehra, which is to provide a platform to vegetable farmers. Hoshiar Singh wanted to inaugurate the sub yard while the BJP workers wanted Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to do it. Dehra is part of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency that Anurag represents.

Hoshiar Singh says that the foundation stone of the sub yard was laid in 2008 by the previous BJP government. However, after that no work was done on it. “When I became MLA, Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned for the marketing yard. Now, I wanted that the facility should be extended to the farmers of the area at the earliest. The inauguration was scheduled by the vice-chairman of the marketing board,” he adds.

The BJP workers, however, wanted that the credit for the sub yard to go to former MLA Ravinder Ravi or Anurag Thakur.