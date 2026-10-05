Indefinite fast for early opening of Nurpur MCH enters 3rd day

The indefinite fast launched by Akil Bakshi, son of former local MLA late Ranjit Bakshi and president of the RB Jankalyan Foundation, demanding the early operationalisation of the 50-bed Mother-Child Hospital (MCH) at Nurpur entered its third day today.

Bakshi began the fast on Gandhi Jayanti on the Civil Hospital premises, seeking that the MCH, constructed at a cost of around Rs 15 crore, be made functional at the earliest. He has also demanded the inclusion of his NGO in the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of the Civil Hospital.

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Doctors at the Civil Hospital are regularly monitoring Bakshi’s health, while blood samples are being taken daily for clinical examination. Nurpur Senior Medical Officer Dr Satish Paul said his condition remained stable till today. However, foundation members said Bakshi had started experiencing weakness and excessive sleepiness after fasting for nearly 50 hours. They said his health was being closely monitored by hospital authorities.

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Meanwhile, no representative of the administration or political leader from either the ruling party or the Opposition had visited Bakshi till today. Residents of the area, however, continued to visit the protest site and extend moral support to his peaceful agitation.

In a video message released today, Bakshi said his agitation was neither politically motivated nor directed against any individual. He said the issue concerned healthcare facilities for mothers, women and future generations in the region.

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He appealed to residents and elected representatives of the Nurpur Municipal Council to join the campaign and raise a united voice in support of the demand. Bakshi said making the MCH functional was a genuine public-interest issue and urged the state government to take immediate steps in this regard.