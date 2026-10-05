DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Indefinite fast for early opening of Nurpur MCH enters 3rd day

Indefinite fast for early opening of Nurpur MCH enters 3rd day

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Akil Bakshi, director of the Ranjit Bakshi Jan Kalyan Foundation, a local NGO, on an indefinite fast at the Civil Hospital, Nurpur.
Advertisement

The indefinite fast launched by Akil Bakshi, son of former local MLA late Ranjit Bakshi and president of the RB Jankalyan Foundation, demanding the early operationalisation of the 50-bed Mother-Child Hospital (MCH) at Nurpur entered its third day today.

Bakshi began the fast on Gandhi Jayanti on the Civil Hospital premises, seeking that the MCH, constructed at a cost of around Rs 15 crore, be made functional at the earliest. He has also demanded the inclusion of his NGO in the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of the Civil Hospital.

Advertisement

Doctors at the Civil Hospital are regularly monitoring Bakshi’s health, while blood samples are being taken daily for clinical examination. Nurpur Senior Medical Officer Dr Satish Paul said his condition remained stable till today. However, foundation members said Bakshi had started experiencing weakness and excessive sleepiness after fasting for nearly 50 hours. They said his health was being closely monitored by hospital authorities.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, no representative of the administration or political leader from either the ruling party or the Opposition had visited Bakshi till today. Residents of the area, however, continued to visit the protest site and extend moral support to his peaceful agitation.

In a video message released today, Bakshi said his agitation was neither politically motivated nor directed against any individual. He said the issue concerned healthcare facilities for mothers, women and future generations in the region.

Advertisement

He appealed to residents and elected representatives of the Nurpur Municipal Council to join the campaign and raise a united voice in support of the demand. Bakshi said making the MCH functional was a genuine public-interest issue and urged the state government to take immediate steps in this regard.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts