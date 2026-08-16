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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Independence day celebrated at Solan's Thodo Ground

Independence day celebrated at Solan's Thodo Ground

Health and Family Welfare Minister D R Shandil elaborates upon various developmental initiatives of Himachal Pradesh government

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 11:38 AM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Independence Day celebration at the historic Thodo Ground in Solan on Saturday.
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Health and Family Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Sainik Welfare Minister D R Shandil said the state government was committed to providing quality and accessible healthcare services to all citizens.

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Addressing the district-level Independence Day celebration at the historic Thodo Ground in Solan on Saturday, Shandil said the health sector was witnessing remarkable progress due to the government’s continuous efforts, with various health institutions being strengthened with modern facilities.

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Earlier, the minister paid tributes to the martyrs’ at the Martyr's Memorial. He hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade, and took the salute of contingents of the police and Home Guards.

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Shandil elaborated upon various developmental initiatives of the state government and said significant decisions had been taken during the tenure of the current government for the welfare of all sections of society.

He said 70 ‘Model Health Institutions’ had been established in the state by upgrading existing health facilities across various Assembly constituencies. The construction of a multi-specialty hospital at Kather in Solan, at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore, and a Civil Hospital in Kandaghat, costing Rs 17 crore, was in the final stages, he said.

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Cultural programmes based on Himachali culture, drug abuse prevention, and patriotism were presented during the event.

Shandil also honored individuals who had performed exceptionally well in their respective fields.

MLAs Hardeep Bawa, Vinod Sultanpuri and Sanjay Awasthi were among those present on the occasion.

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