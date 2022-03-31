Independent Dehra MLA seeks BJP ticket, stirs row

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, March 30
Independent MLA Hoshiar Singh today organised a rally in his Dehra Assembly constituency. Earlier, former Congress minister Sudhir Sharma had organised a show of strength.
He gathered thousands of supporters at Khabli panchayat in Dehra. He praised Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and sought the BJP ticket from the Dehra Assembly seat.
Hoshiar Singh, while talking to mediapersons, said that though he is an Independent MLA, the Chief Minister made him an associate member of the BJP in the Assembly. He gave liberal grants for Dehra, which was ignored for the past three decades.
The MLA and his supporters raised slogans in favour of the BJP. He said that the BJP had helped him develop the Dehra constituency, so he would seek the party ticket for the Assembly elections.
Hoshiar Singh’s open claim to the BJP ticket has stirred the hornet’s nest in Dehra. Former minister Ravinder Ravi had contested the last Assembly elections on the BJP ticket from Dehra but lost to Hoshiar Singh. He said that it was the prerogative of the party to decide the candidate.
Ravi said he had been working in the Dehra Assembly constituency for the past five years and would also seek the party ticket. Ravi is a close confidant of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.
Hoshiar Singh worked against Anurag: Ravi
It is for the party to decide if it wants to give preference to cadre-based workers, who have been working for the party for decades or opportunist leaders. Hoshiar Singh had worked against Anurag Thakur in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. — Ravinder Ravi, former minister
