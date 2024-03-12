Hamirpur Independent legislator to sue Congress MLAs

Our Correspondent

HAMIRPUR, March 11

Hamirpur’s Independent MLA Ashish Sharma today said he would file a criminal defamation case against Congress MLAs who had lodged an FIR against him over alleged “electoral offences”. The FIR was registered against Ashish in Shimla’s Boileauganj police station on the complaint of Sanjay Awasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur, legislators from Arki and Manali, respectively.

In a release, the Hamirpur MLA said they had got registered the FIR against him by providing false statements in a bid to defame him. He added that the criminal defamation case worth Rs 50 lakh against each MLA would be filed.

He said he had requested for the copy of the FIR from the police but it was not given to him.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hamirpur #Shimla