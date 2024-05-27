INDIA alliance promises ‘right to first job’ to every graduate: Rahul Gandhi in Una

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 26

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that the INDIA Alliance government would give ‘Right to first job’ to every college graduate and diploma holder in the country. Addressing a public rally at the Police Lines ground here in support of party candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, he said educated youth would be given one-year training in government institutions to open doors for entry into the job market, adding that a monthly stipend of Rs 8,500 summing up to Rs 1 lakh will be paid to the trainees.

Talks of ‘lakh patis’, aid to women Rahul said in the next five years of INDI Alliance rule, crores of families will become ‘lakh patis’

Economically poor families will be identified and in the bank account of one woman from each of these families, a sum of Rs 8,500 will be credited every month till the family rises above the poverty level.

He said 30 lakh jobs lying vacant in the Central government will be filled.

‘Agniveer’ will become a scheme of the past.

Rahul said during the last one decade, PM Narendra Modi had benefited only 22 rich persons by waiving off loans amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore. He said while mega projects in solar and wind power, airports and sea ports, fruit and hospitality sectors have gone to PM’s close friends, the unemployed youth is shooed away by banks when they seek loans for starting businesses.

The former Congress president said 700 farmers had sacrificed their lives during protests for MSP, adding that BJP leaders in Punjab and Haryana were being chased away by farmers. He added that he was not allowed to speak on the farmer’s woes in Parliament, but said that the Congress government had given guarantee on MSP on agriculture produce to farmers, promised to increase daily wages under MNREGA from Rs 250 to Rs 400 and double the honorarium being paid to ASHA and Anganwari workers.

Blaming the Prime Minister for loss of human lives during the pandemic, Rahul said Narendra Modi threw tantrums like beating ‘thali and taali’ besides switching on the lights of mobile phones to chase away corona virus. He questioned whether a PM should do such things instead of bolstering health infrastructure, providing shelter to the migrants and arranging transportation.

