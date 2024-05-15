INDIA bloc allies to campaign for Congress candidates

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 14

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, AAP state president Surjeet Singh Thakur, former MLA and CPM leader Rakesh Singha and CPI state secretary Bhag Singh addressed mediapersons at a joint press conference here today.

They stated that the INDIA allies in Himachal Pradesh would support and campaign for Congress candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

Rohit Thakur said the 2024 elections were very important and people had to unite and bring the coalition government to power.

He added that the INDIA bloc has had an excellent performance in the four phases of elections held so far. The minister added this election would be about morality and immorality, truth and evil, money power and manpower, in which manpower would win.

Singha said for the first time in the country’s history, chief ministers of two states had been sent to jail using the ED. He added that the country was in danger as the Centre wanted to kill democracy.

AAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the BJP had not fulfilled a single promise, therefore it was a “jumla party”.

