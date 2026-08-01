India-China trade resumes via Shipki La after 6 years, 16 traders cross into Tibet

Indo-China cross-border trade through Shipki La, known as the ancient silk route joining India with Tibet, resumed on Saturday after a gap of six years, fulfilling a long-pending demand of people and raising hopes of renewed economic activity in the border region. The trade had remained suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic.

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A group of 16 traders from Shipki La crossed into Tibet after being flagged off by Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

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The minister also inaugurated the Chuppan Trade Mart, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore, in Namgia Gram Panchayat in the border area of Pooh subdivision. Addressing the gathering, Negi urged local traders to strictly adhere to the import and export regulations laid down by the Union Ministry of Commerce and conduct trade in a transparent and systematic manner.

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“With the resumption of cross-border trade through Shipki La, the economic condition of people living in the border areas will improve, while employment and self-employment opportunities will be created for the local youth,” he said.

Negi assured the locals that the present state government is committed to the development of border areas and is continuously working to ensure that people living in remote and inaccessible regions are not deprived of basic amenities.

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Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma expressed gratitude to the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the concerned international trade officials for their cooperation in facilitating the resumption of trade.

Responding to a demand raised by Pooh Vyapar Mandal president Hishey Negi to expand the list of goods permitted for import and export, the minister assured that he would place the proposal before Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu so that the matter could be taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs for discussion with the Chinese government.