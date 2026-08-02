India-China trade resumes via Shipki La after six years; 16 traders cross into Tibet

The India-China cross-border trade through Shipki La, known as the ancient silk route linking India to Tibet, resumed on Saturday after six years, fulfilling a long-pending demand of people and raising hopes of renewed economic activity in the border region. The trade had remained suspended since the Covid-19 pandemic. A group of 16 traders from Shipki La crossed into Tibet after being flagged off by Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

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The minister also inaugurated the Chuppan Trade Mart, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore, in Namgia gram panchayat in the border area of Pooh subdivision. Negi, while addressing a gathering, urged local traders to strictly adhere to the import and export regulations laid down by the Union Ministry of Commerce and conduct trade in a transparent and systematic manner.

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“With the resumption of cross-border trade through Shipki La, the economic condition of people living in border areas will improve, while employment and self-employment opportunities will be created for the local youth,” Negi said.

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The minister assured the locals that the state government was committed to the development of border areas and was continuously working to ensure that people living in remote and inaccessible regions were not deprived of basic amenities.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma expressed gratitude to the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the international trade officials concerned for their cooperation in facilitating the resumption of trade.

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On the demand of Pooh Vyapar Mandal president Hishey Negi to expand the list of goods permitted for import and export, the minister assured him that he would place the proposal before Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu so that the matter could be taken up with the Union Ministry of External Affairs for a discussion with the Chinese government.