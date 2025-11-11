India facing complex health challenges due to artificial lifestyles

The 19th National Workshop on Electrohomeopathy commenced in Chamba today. Floral tributes were paid to Count Caesar Mattei, the Italian homeopath who had founded the herbal-based system of electrohomeopathy in 1865.

Dr Sanjeev Sharma, founder of Rabbison India Electrohomeo Pharma, Chamba, inaugurated the workshop. He said that though significant government expenditure had been made on various health schemes, India was continuing to face new and complex health challenges everyday. He added that the neglect of nature had led people to adopt artificial lifestyles, which in turn adversely affected their health.

“Nature protects us and we must use its resources scientifically to achieve holistic well-being,” said Dr Sharma while emphasising the scientific and spiritual relevance of electrohomeopathy. He noted that many seemingly incurable diseases could be effectively managed through this system, offering patients renewed hope for a healthy life.

Vaidya Sai Das, retired District Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Dr Hemant Verma, a scientist from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and Dr Jitendra Singh, research scholar from Delhi, were the distinguished guests of the inaugural session.

Speakers said that the rich Himalayan flora of Himachal Pradesh offered some of the most potent medicinal herbs, making the region a natural hub for electrohomeopathic research and application.

Around 300 persons from across India, including scientists and researchers, who are presenting papers on various aspects of the electrohomeopathy system, are participating. The aim of the event is to promote research, collaboration and awareness about the scientific potential of this traditional yet evolving form of natural medicine.