India helped others during Covid: Anurag Thakur

Shimla, October 8

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proved that India need not be dependent on others during difficult times, as was witnessed during Covid pandemic when it helped other nations.

Thakur addressed a public meeting at Swarghat in the Naina Devi Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district in support of former BJP legislator Randhir Sharma. He said that the quality of life under the BJP government had improved, as facilities had been provided to people.

He said, “Now, it is time for people to decide as to who should represent them in the Assembly. Do they want those who brought projects of road expansion, railway line extension and Hydro Engineering College or Congress leaders, who do not fulfil promises.”

Anurag said, “The BJP fulfils all promises made to people unlike the Congress, which makes false promises.” He added that people had been provided free of cost LPG cylinders, soft loans, higher subsidy on fertilisers and Rs 2 lakh crore had been transferred to farmers’ bank accounts directly.

He said that the Central Government had provided free of cost Covid vaccines to everyone. “The Prime Minister has ensured that 80 crore people receive additional foodgrains, besides subsidised ration for 28 months during Covid pandemic,” he added.